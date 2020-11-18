Donald Trump Is Adamant About A Georgia Recount

On Saturday, President Donald Trump protested against the Georgia recount process. He claims that the entire process is a farce and that the election officials are not letting his supporters come inside the counting station.

On Wednesday, Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of Georgia, told media sources that the State will start its recount process. This swing state has been a crucial part of Joe Biden’s presidential election win. Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump by 0.3%, which accounts for over 14,000 votes.

The presidential election was quite a tense one this year since there were a lot of mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Friday, it was clear that Joe Biden would win in Georgia. It was a historic moment since no Democrat has won the state since 1992.

Ever since the news came in, President Donald Trump has been demanding a Georgia recount. Now that the recount has begun, he is claiming fraud in the Georgia recount. He also tweeted that the Democratic Party is trying to steal the presidential election from him. Leading journalists and media sources have disputed and even disproved Donald Trump’s claims. Twitter has also put up a warning next to Trump’s tweets stating that the claim is not reliable.

In the past couple of days, Donald Trump has also encouraged his supporters to dispute the presidential election results, which has given rise to several protests by his supporters.