‘Donald Trump Is A Murderer’

According to Hollywood director Rob Reiner, President Donald Trump “is Murdering Americans.” Legendary singer Cher believes something similar, saying that the president “kills Americans without thought.”

And now actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler is echoing her liberal celebrity brethren, tweeting on Saturday, “#DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying.”

via @NYTimes: One of the saddest documents you will ever read. #DonaldJTrump is a murderer. Stupid, callous uncaring; all in all the biggest catastrophe to ever befall our poor nation. I can’t stop crying. https://t.co/sq5o3Hp2wQ — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 19, 2020

RELATED: Bette Midler Sings Praises For Neighbor Who Assaulted Rand Paul

Nearly 5,000 word NYT’s article Midler shared that blames Trump for coronavirus deaths mention New York Governor Andrew Cuomo only once

Midler’s tweet linked to 4,600-word New York Times hit-piece written by five authors that is titled “Inside Trump’s Failure: The Rush to Abandon Leadership Role on the Virus.”

The extensive Times article mentions New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey only once – out of nearly 5,000 words – even though those two states’ produced 47,000 coronavirus deaths which make up about a third of the 142,000 overall COVID-19 deaths to date in the United States.

Over 135,000 dead and counting. The President of the United States is killing US. You can trash doctors and scientists. You can try to spin your way out of this. But you can’t spin death. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2020

There’s no other way to say this: Donald Trump is murdering Americans. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 13, 2020

According to the New York Post, in the state of New York, “DOH figures on Tuesday showed 6,312 nursing-home deaths, slightly more than 25 percent of the state’s total 24,994 coronavirus fatalities.”

Gov. Cuomo has taken significant criticism for his executive order in March that forced all nursing homes to accept residents people who tested positive for coronavirus. This decision is considered by many observers to have been a major catalyst for thousands of patient and staff deaths at nursing home and fatalities statewide.

RELATED: Florida Man In His 20s Is Listed Among Coronavirus Deaths – Health Official Reveals He Died In Motorcycle Crash

trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps🔒In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES☠️ https://t.co/ICvqOG5fBE — Cher (@cher) July 11, 2020

Hollywood left too busy slamming Trump to note that two Democrat-run states have produced the most COVID-19 deaths

NJ.com reports that in New Jersey, “About 43% of New Jersey’s COVID-19 deaths have been either residents or staff members of nursing homes and other long-term care centers. There have been 6,815 confirmed deaths at those facilities.”

To date, Rob Reiner, Cher, Bette Midler and their leftist Hollywood friends have had little to nothing to say about how two states run by Democrats have been the greatest contributors to coronavirus fatalities.