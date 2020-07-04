Donald Trump Holds South Dakota Rally Despite COVID-19 – And Now His Son’s Girlfriend Has Tested Positive!

Donald Trump held just one more political rally on Friday night — this time in South Dakota, at the beds base of Mount Rushmore.

It was a smaller rally than the majority of his have already been, with just 7,500 people in attendance, but even then it was dangerously concerning, as there seemed to be almost no face masks being worn in the crowd. To make matters worse, the people were flung together in very close quarters — TMZ reports the event’s chairs were actually zip tied together because of fire code regulations, therefore it was a tightly-packed house there on the Great Plains.

Trump was in an awful mood at the rally, which purposefully used the four carvings of the Presidents at Mount Rushmore as a backdrop after activists and protesters have begun to achieve momentum making use of their opinion that the entire carving should be removed. Speaking about those protesters at one point, the President asserted they were attempting to “end America,” and added (below):

“…they are engaging in a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children … We will expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault and preserve our beloved American way of life.”

Quite plenty of ‘us vs. them’ stuff in every one of his true speeches… this kind of divider! Can never unite us! What a useless President!!!

Right ahead of the rally, Trump’s team got very bad news, too: Donald Trump Jr.‘s girlfriend and former Fox News TV host and anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately, she and Baby Donald moved to self-isolate; Trump Jr. apparently did not test positive for the disease finally report.

Trump’s campaign also sooner or later released a statement concerning the positive test, noting the pair has officially canceled all of their public events for the near future:

Guilfoyle team (Trump Victory Finance) now out with statement – @SergioGor says she is succeeding – both she and Donald Trump Jr canceling all upcoming events pic.twitter.com/huYzAv9EQH — John Santucci (@Santucci) July 4, 2020

Obviously, with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence so dead-set against wearing masks, this sort of stuff can keep hitting very close to house or apartment with greater and greater personal risk to themselves if they’re perhaps not careful. But will they self-isolate, or quarantine, as well as just practice social distancing?! Ha! Yeah right! Not those two buffoons…

BTW, here are some of the lowlights from Trump’s speech on Friday night in front of Mount Rushmore, in the event that you care to look at our oafish leader stumble through a few sentences:

When will this national nightmare be once more? November, right? PLEASE allow it be November… we can’t take a lot more of this crap…

How about U, Perezcious readers? Any ideas on the South Dakota rally, and/or Guilfoyle’s positive test? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…