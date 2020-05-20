Donald Trump holds Cabinet meeting during coronavirus with NO designated survivor

President Donald J. Trump

Vice President Mike Pence

Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President & &(******************************************************************************************************************************************** )(********************************************************************************************************************************************************** )of Staff for Communications

Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President & &(******************************************************************************************************************************************** )(********************************************************************************************************************************************************** )of Staff for Policy Coordination

Robert O’Brien, Assistant to the President & &(********************************************************************************** )(****************************************************** )Advisor

JaredKushner,Assistant to thePresident &SeniorAdvisor

IvankaTrump,Assistant to thePresident &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )to thePresident

MarcShort,Assistant to thePresident &(********************************************************************************************************************************************************** )ofStaff to the(******************************* )President

KellyanneConway,Assistant to thePresident &SeniorCounselor

PeterNavarro,Assistant to thePresident forTrade &ManufacturingPolicy

LarryKudlow,Assistant to thePresident forEconomicAffairs

BrookeRollins,Assistant to thePresident forStrategicInitiatives

HopeHicks,Assistant to thePresident &(************************************************************************************************************************************************* )to thePresident

AlyssaFarrah,Assistant to thePresident &CommunicationsDirector

Kayleigh McEnany,Assistant to thePresident & Press Secretary

John McEntee, Assistant to the President & &(***************************************************************************************************************************************** )of Presidential Personnel

Pat Cipollone, Assistant to the President & &(************************************************************************************************************************************************** )to the President

Derek Lyons, Assistant to the President & &(*********************************************** )Secretary

JohnFleming,Assistant to thePresident forPlanning as well asImplementation

KristanNevins,Assistant to thePresident &CabinetSecretary

JosephKeithKellogg,Assistant to thePresident as well asNationalSecurityAdvisor to theVicePresident

EricUeland,Assistant to thePresident &(***************************************************************************************************************************************** )of theOffice of(********************************************************************************************** )(*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )

SecretaryMikePompeo,Department ofState

SecretaryStevenMnuchin,Department of the(***************************************

)

SecretaryMarkEsper,Department ofDefense

Secretary WilliamBarr,AttorneyGeneral

SecretaryDavidBernhardt,Department of theInterior

SecretarySonnyPerdue,Department ofAgriculture

Secretary WilburRoss,Department ofCommerce

SecretaryGeneScalia,Department ofLabor

SecretaryAlexAzar,Department ofHealth as well asHumanServices

SecretaryBenjaminCarson,Department ofHousing as well asUrbanDevelopment

SecretaryElaineChao,Department ofTransportation

SecretaryDanBrouillette,Department ofEnergy

SecretaryBetsy DeVos,Department ofEducation

SecretaryRobert Wilkie,Department VeteransAffairs

ActingSecretaryChadWolf,Department ofHomelandSecurity

MarkMeadows,Assistant to thePresident &Chief ofStaff to thePresident

AdministratorAndrewWheeler,EnvironmentalProtectionAgency

ActingDirectorRussVought,Office ofManagement as well asBudget

AmbassadorRobertLighthizer,UnitedStatesTrade(*****************************************************************

)

AdministratorJovitaCarranza,SmallBusinessAdministration

ActingDirectorRichardGrenell,NationalIntelligence

DirectorGinaHaspel,CentralIntelligenceAgency

DrElinore McCance -Katz,Assistant(******************************************************* )ofHealth as well as(****************************************************************************************************************** )(**************************************************** )for Mental Health as well as Substance Abuse

Scott Turner, Director of the Opportunity as well as Revitalization Council, Department of Housing as well as Urban Development