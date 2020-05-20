Donald Trump holds Cabinet meeting during coronavirus with NO designated survivor

President Donald J. Trump
Vice President Mike Pence
Dan Scavino, Assistant to the President
Chris Liddell, Assistant to the President
Robert O'Brien, Assistant to the President
JaredKushner,Assistant to thePresident &SeniorAdvisor
IvankaTrump,Assistant to thePresident &(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )to thePresident
MarcShort,Assistant to thePresident
KellyanneConway,Assistant to thePresident &SeniorCounselor
PeterNavarro,Assistant to thePresident forTrade &ManufacturingPolicy
LarryKudlow,Assistant to thePresident forEconomicAffairs
BrookeRollins,Assistant to thePresident forStrategicInitiatives
HopeHicks,Assistant to thePresident
AlyssaFarrah,Assistant to thePresident &CommunicationsDirector
Kayleigh McEnany,Assistant to thePresident & Press Secretary
John McEntee, Assistant to the President
Pat Cipollone, Assistant to the President
Derek Lyons, Assistant to the President
JohnFleming,Assistant to thePresident forPlanning as well asImplementation
KristanNevins,Assistant to thePresident &CabinetSecretary
JosephKeithKellogg,Assistant to thePresident as well asNationalSecurityAdvisor to theVicePresident
EricUeland,Assistant to thePresident
SecretaryMikePompeo,Department ofState
SecretaryMikePompeo,Department ofState

SecretaryStevenMnuchin,Department of the Treasury
)
SecretaryMarkEsper,Department ofDefense
Secretary WilliamBarr,AttorneyGeneral
SecretaryDavidBernhardt,Department of theInterior
SecretarySonnyPerdue,Department ofAgriculture
Secretary WilburRoss,Department ofCommerce
SecretaryGeneScalia,Department ofLabor
SecretaryAlexAzar,Department ofHealth as well asHumanServices
SecretaryBenjaminCarson,Department ofHousing as well asUrbanDevelopment
SecretaryElaineChao,Department ofTransportation
SecretaryDanBrouillette,Department ofEnergy
SecretaryBetsy DeVos,Department ofEducation
SecretaryRobert Wilkie,Department VeteransAffairs
ActingSecretaryChadWolf,Department ofHomelandSecurity
MarkMeadows,Assistant to thePresident &Chief ofStaff to thePresident
AdministratorAndrewWheeler,EnvironmentalProtectionAgency
ActingDirectorRussVought,Office ofManagement as well asBudget
AmbassadorRobertLighthizer,UnitedStatesTrade Representative
)
AdministratorJovitaCarranza,SmallBusinessAdministration
ActingDirectorRichardGrenell,NationalIntelligence
DirectorGinaHaspel,CentralIntelligenceAgency
DrElinore McCance-Katz,Assistant Secretary ofHealth for Mental Health as well as Substance Abuse
Scott Turner, Director of the Opportunity as well as Revitalization Council, Department of Housing as well as Urban Development