Donald Trump hints at lifting Europe travel ban

Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trump as an “absolute fool” for belittling his election rival over just lately sporting a masks.

Mr Trump retweeted {a photograph} of Mr Biden and an accompanying message that mocked the previous vice chairman for sporting a masks at a Memorial Day ceremony.

“He’s a fool, an absolute fool, to talk that way,” Mr Biden instructed CNN. “Every leading doc in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you’re in a crowd.”

Asked whether or not sporting a masks projected weak point or power, Mr Biden selected a distinct description.

“It presents and projects as leadership,” Mr Biden mentioned. “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

“This macho stuff,” Mr Biden added, has “cost people’s lives”.