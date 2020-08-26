Donald Trump highlights criminal justice reform with pardon at GOP convention – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump put the spotlight on his criminal justice record at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday by showing a video of him pardoning a former inmate who started a reentry program for former convicts.

The full pardon for Jon Ponder aired during a segment in the first minutes of the RNC’s second night, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption,” Trump said in a video first released by the White House on Tuesday. The president appeared with Ponder, his wife, and Richard Beasley, the now-retired FBI agent who arrested Ponder for bank robbery in 2004. Ponder and Beasley have since developed a close friendship.

The pardon comes as Republicans attempt to tout the president’s record on criminal justice reform while also establishing him as an ally of law enforcement. The president, however, has faced criticism for commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, the GOP operative who was found guilty of seven felonies, including witness tampering and lying to Congress during the Russia investigation, and pardoning supporter and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.