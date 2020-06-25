Donald Trump has been suggesting the coronavirus is under control for 156 days now

“We have it totally under control,” Trump said . “It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

That was 156 days ago. In the interim, 2.4 million Americans have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 121,000 have died. And just Wednesday, the three most populous states in the country — California, Florida and Texas — reported record amounts of daily coronavirus cases.

“The big metro areas seem to be rising very quickly and some of the models are on the verge of being apocalyptic,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine, told Anderson Cooper

Never has the gap between Trump’s fanciful rhetoric been wider nor more threatening. While Trump has always lived in a alternate reality in which that he is winning, winning always winning, the stakes have typically been lower. Now, with coronavirus surging, Trump’s desire to visit a world that facts explain doesn’t exist is endangering lives really real way.

