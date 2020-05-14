Donald Trump goes maskless to tour medical equipment facility | US news

Donald Trump took a trip to a medical equipment circulation facility in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, to proclaim a strategy to renew and also update the important government accumulation.

According to the swimming pool record, “the head of state and also his entourage were led around by Owens and also Minor workers, that discussed their circulation system and also the items they manage.

“Trump and also [White House chief of staff] Mark Meadows did not put on masks. Everyone else did.”

Last week in Arizona, which like Pennsylvania will certainly be a battlefield state in November, Trump did not put on a mask while he explored a facility that made masks.

Then, to prevalent remark, the James Bond signature tune Live and also Let Die played behind-the-scenes.

The Pennsylvania occasion had the features of a project rally. For his statements, Trump came close to the platform to the audio of God Bless the U.S.A..