Donald Trump FINALLY practices social distancing when he freaks and dodges a handshake

Donald Trump was lastly seen making an attempt to observe social distancing when he freaked and dodged a handshake from his official navy greeter.

The president, who has repeatedly refused to put on a face masks in public and has been seen flouting social distancing pointers, appeared to have a change of coronary heart Saturday as he bounded down the steps of Marine One onto the tarmac on the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland and was met by US Air Force Colonel Donald Schmidt.

Amusing footage reveals Schmidt greeting the president and extending his arm to shake his hand.

Presiden Donald Trump reacts as Air Force Colonel Donald Schmidt makes an attempt to shake his hand as he arrives to board Air Force One to journey to Florida to observe the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Trump arrives on the NASA Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida

The president then leaped again, gestures theatrically and seems to say ‘no’ to the colonel.

He then patted Schmidt on the again and the 2 laughed as they walked throughout the tarmac to Air Force One.

It was a mark of progress for the president who has repeatedly flouted the CDC’s – and his own- pointers to Americans to put on face masks and hold six foot aside to gradual the unfold of COIVID-19.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence watch the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft

But regardless of him turning down a handshake, he did not fairly handle to maintain the six foot distance from the colonel.

Many Twitter customers mocked the president for the exaggerated show.

‘The man pushing to reopen the nation too scared to shake arms,’ one consumer mentioned. ‘Even when he manages to do the suitable factor for as soon as, he finds a option to be an asshat about it. It’s like a bizarre superpower of his,’ one other wrote.

Trump was on the brink of board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews for a flight to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. to observe the launch of two Americans into area aboard a rocket constructed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.