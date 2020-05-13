Donald Trump extends Huawei ban through May 2021

President Donald Trump has prolonged his government order banning US corporations from working with or shopping for telecommunications gear from corporations deemed a nationwide safety threat till May 2021, via Reuters.

While the ban doesn’t explicitly name out particular corporations, it’s been used to nearly shut down US operations with Chinese corporations like Huawei and ZTE, which may now not promote merchandise within the US or work with corporations like Google or ARM for important software program and licenses.

The White House issued its unique government order virtually a yr in the past, barring US corporations from doing enterprise with Huawei as a result of nationwide safety issues concerning the Chinese agency supplying gear for community infrastructure (notably because the US undergoes its ongoing rollout for 5G).

But because the order was issued in May 2019, the total ban hasn’t really taken impact but. While Huawei hasn’t been in a position to work with corporations like Google on new units, the corporate has gotten a collection of non permanent common licenses from the Commerce Department which have allowed it to nonetheless assist present {hardware} with software program updates.

That state of affairs could also be about to vary: after receiving extensions in May, August, November, and March, the latest 45-day extension for the non permanent license settlement is about to run out on May 15th. Neither Huawei nor the Commerce Department has indicated but whether or not one other extension of the non permanent license will likely be granted.