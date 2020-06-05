Donald Trump: Drew Brees should not be sorry for flag comments | NFL News





US President Donald Trump tweeted about Drew Brees on Friday

Donald Trump has as soon as once more criticised protesters who kneel through the nationwide anthem and says NFL quarterback Drew Brees should not be sorry for calling it “disrespectful”.

Brees has apologised for saying he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” referring to gamers kneeling in a pose has develop into a logo of the battle for racial justice within the United States.

He mentioned his phrases “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy”.

But the US president tweeted on Friday that Brees “should not have taken back his original stance”.

“We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart,” Trump wrote. “There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”

The kneeling pose has been seen at protests towards police brutality in cities throughout the nation within the wake of the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, whereas in police custody in Minneapolis.

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised the transfer in 2016 whereas he was on the San Francisco 49ers roster, showing on NFL sidelines first sitting, and later kneeling, through the customary pre-game airing of the US nationwide anthem.

Trump was an early critic of the protest, and in 2017 vice chairman Mike Pence walked out of an NFL recreation between the 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts when a few of the gamers knelt on the sidelines through the anthem.

3:23 Drew Brees’s comments had been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James Drew Brees’s comments had been criticised by New Orleans Saints team-mate Malcolm Jenkins and NBA star LeBron James

Brees’ comments have been criticised by a number of high-profile sports activities stars, together with team-mate Michael Thomas and NBA star LeBron James.

James mentioned kneeling through the anthem “has absolutely nothing to do with the disrespect of [America] and our soldiers”, whereas Thomas – who did not particularly title Brees – posted: “He don’t know no better” adopted by “we don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that”.

‘What if I used to be George Floyd?’ – Players ship highly effective message to NFL about racial inequality

1:08 More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they ‘must do extra’ More than a dozen NFL stars have united to ship a passionate video message on racial inequality to the League, who say they know they ‘must do extra’

Trump’s comments come after Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas had been amongst greater than a dozen NFL stars who’ve united to ship a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was launched on social media platforms on Thursday evening and in addition contains Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, and Stephon Gilmore.

It is adopted by their message to the NFL: “We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit.”

The NFL posted its personal message on Thursday saying they stand with the black group and so they know they’ll and must do extra.