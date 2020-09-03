Donald Trump doubles down on law and order strategy in Kenosha

When Donald Trump met local leaders in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he barely mentioned Jacob Blake, the black man shot seven times in the back by a white police officer in front of his children. Instead, the US president made it clear that his sympathies lay with the police force.

“I have to say this to the police — the people of our country love you,” Mr Trump told a group of lawmakers, police and small business owners.

Mr Trump has been criticised for his response to the largely peaceful anti-racism protests that have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in May and the more recent shooting of Mr Blake.

While the Wisconsin governor and Kenosha mayor urged him to stay away because they feared his presence would ignite more tension, Mr Trump had two reasons to ignore the Democratic politicians.

First, he wanted to shore up support in Wisconsin, a swing state that helped him to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, but where he trails behind Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, in opinion polls.

Trump has nothing to do with the unrest. It’s liberals that are making this unrest . . . So why is it Trump’s fault?

Second, the violent protests that followed the shooting of Mr Blake provided…