Donald Trump denies US has most coronavirus deaths and says ‘strange things are happening’ in China

President Donald Trump says that “a lot of strange things are happening” pertaining to the beginnings of the coronavirus and declares that China has much more deaths than its numbers recommend.

Mr Trump called into question China’s main casualty, which was changed up onFriday China claimed 1,300 individuals that passed away of the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan – half the total amount – were not counted, yet rejected accusations of a whitewash.

The US head of state claimed on Friday that much more individuals have to have passed away in China than in the US, which is presently the epicentre of the worldwide pandemic and has reported the biggest variety of deaths in the globe connected to the infection.

“We don’t have the most in the world deaths,” Mr Trump claimed.

“The most in the world has to be China. It’s a massive country. It’s gone through a tremendous problem with this, a tremendous problem – they must have the most.”