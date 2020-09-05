Donald Trump ‘demanded he should stay at Buckingham Palace for state visit’  – Armenian News

Donald Trump required to stay in Buckingham Palace throughout a state see regardless of being informed that the royal home was under comprehensive restorations.

President Trump was very first welcomed for an official state see by the Queen in January 2017, however it was not till the summertime of 2019 that he used up the deal.

As the journey was being arranged, White House assistants informed Downing Street that it was ‘seriously essential’ that Mr Trump was enabled to stay over night in Buckingham Palace, the Daily Mai l reports, pointing out The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Trump was set to bring his better half Melania along with his 4 adult kids Ivanka, Donald Jr, Eric and Tiffany on the state see.

Sources declared that the President anticipated the exact same treatment as his predecessor Barack Obama, who was invited to an over night stay at the Palace with his better half Michelle throughout his state see in 2003.

But Buckingham Palace was under remodelling throughout Mr Trump’s see in June 2019, with even some royal home members being vacated throughout the comprehensive works.

Yet Mr Trump supposedly still required a stay at the Palace, regardless of whole locations of the structure having actually been blocked.

This led Downing Street assistants to ask for a space- by- space breakdown of repair strategies to accommodate Mr Trump’s demand however it eventually stopped working.

One UK …