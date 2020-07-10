Donald Trump deflects blame onto Dr Fauci when quizzed about the rising number of coronavirus cases

Donald Trump deflected blame onto Dr Anthony Fauci when quizzed about the rising number of coronavirus cases in several US states.

When asked to share his thoughts on newly-emerging Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ – including in Texas and Florida – the President said the nation’s top infectious disease expert and leader of the White House coronavirus task force ‘made a lot of mistakes’.

He told Fox News on Thursday: ‘First of all, the mortality rate, and Dr Fauci is really a nice man but he’s made a great deal of mistakes.

He cited his implementing travel bans on China – without Dr Fauci’s advice – together example.

Donald Trump deflected blame onto Dr Anthony Fauci when quizzed about the rising number of coronavirus cases in several US states

When asked to share with you his ideas on newly-emerging Covid-19 ‘hotspots’ – including in Texas and Florida – the President said the nation’s top infectious infection expert and leader of the White House coronavirus task force Fauci (pictured) ‘made a great deal of mistakes’

The President added: ‘A lot of mistakes were made, a lot of mistakes.

‘Let me just make one statement, we do testing like nobody’s ever done testing. And when we test, the more you test, the more cases you discover.’

On Thursday, Florida reported accurate documentation increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not not even close to a record of 149 set the previous day.

Texas reported 105 new deaths – a fresh high in just one day – and Governor Greg Abbott says the numbers next week could be even worse.

Dr Fauci yesterday slammed the federal government’s a reaction to Covid-19.

During an interview with FiveThirtyEight, Fauci said of the country: ‘I don’t believe you can say we’re doing great.’

He then explained what he meant by that statement: ‘Well, let me say there are parts of the United States, like your geographical area right now [in New York], that are doing really well, you’ve been through something really bad and you have things under control

‘And you have a governor and mayor in the city who understand what it indicates to go by the guidelines for the gate way: phase one, phase two, phase three. So you’re successful,’ Fauci said, referring to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov Andrew Cuomo.

‘Other cities are doing well,’ Fauci continued. ‘But as a country, when you compare us abroad, I don’t believe you can say we’re doing great. I am talking about, we’re not.’

Fauci then continued to talk about the government’s way of suppress the deadly virus.

The US has reported more than 3.1 million cases total and over 133,000 deaths from the virus

‘We live, I am talking about, you have to be having blindfolds on and covering your ears to think that individuals don’t reside in a very divisive society now, from a political standpoint,’ Fauci admitted.

‘So I think you had have to make the assumption that if there wasn’t such divisiveness, that individuals would have a far more coordinated approach.’

On Monday, Fauci said in a Twitter livestream that ‘the ongoing state is really perhaps not good’.

‘We remain knee-deep in the first wave of COVID-19 infections,’ that he said.

His statements came on a day that the US saw 60,565 new daily cases.

Thursday marked the 2nd day in a row infections have risen by at least 60,000, in accordance with a Reuters tally.

For a third day in a row, US deaths climbed by significantly more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.