Donald Trump claims that one in five mail-in ballots will be fraudulent

President Donald Trump on Friday came ultimately back to one of his favorite complaints – that mail-in ballots shouldn’t be used in the election, claiming one in five will be frauds.

The president did not cite how that he got that number and multiple studies have shown mail-in voting is safe with very little fraud.

Several states have expanded their absentee voting options due to the coronavirus, which Republicans are moving to avoid. Republicans argue mail-in voting favors voter groups that tend to vote Democratic.

‘Mail-In Ballot fraud found in many elections. People are just now seeing how lousy, dishonest and slow it’s. Election results could be delayed for months. No more big election night answers? 1% not even counted in 2016. Ridiculous! Just a formula for RIGGING an Election,’ Trump tweeted.

But he defended his own decision to vote absentee, which he did earlier this season in Florida’s presidential primary election.

‘Absentee Ballots are fine because you need to go through an exact process to truly get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?,’ he wrote.

Vice President Mike Pence, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, as well as other members of the administration have also voted absentee in several elections.

Polls have shown most Americans – including Republicans – favor absentee voting as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In the event of extenuating circumstances, like traveling for work during the time of an election or being bed-ridden, voters in most states can submit an application for absentee ballots to cast their vote by mail ahead of the election date.

There are five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – that already hold their elections by mail-in voting.

Democrats have been pushing for a measure allowing voters the possibility to cast their ballots remotely, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asking Congress to allocate up to $4 billion to simply help states enhance their capacity for mail-in voting.

Studies also have shown there is certainly very little election fraud in the United States.

The conservative Heritage Foundation found only eight cases of voter fraud in Wisconsin in days gone by five years. The latest case was in 2017.

In it, Troy Schiller pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2016 primary election, once in his hometown of Dexter, as soon as in nearby Pittsville, because he ‘got wrapped up in an excessive amount of talk radio.’

Long lines have plagued a few states throughout their primary elections the past few months. The amount of polling places have been limited because of a shortage of workers due to the virus. Social distancing measures also mean the voting process takes longer.

In Georgia’s June primary, voters waited in line all night without being in a position to cast a ballot as a shortage of poll workers and social-distancing precautions caused by the coronavirus contributed to the situation. Some precincts were closed due to insufficient election officials available to work and official limited the amount of people allowed into the ones open to stop the virus from spreading.

Voters took to Twitter to post photos of the long lines and explain the polling places that hadn’t opened as scheduled at 7 a.m. Technical issues with the newest voting system – which combines touchscreens with scanned paper ballots in races for president, Senate and dozens of other contests – brought voting to a stand still.

Voters wait in line in Fulton County in Georgia’s primary election on Tuesday

Voters took to Twitter to indicate voting dilemmas in the state’s election

Voters observe social distancing measures, which contributed to the long voting lines in Georgia

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms encouraged voters to stay in line and let their vote be counted

A voter reads a book while waiting in line to vote in a line stretched across the Metropolitan Library in Atlanta

Officials ran out of provisional ballots to provide to voters. One polling place in Atlanta only had 20 provisional ballots to distribute.

Some voters waited in line over three hours whilst still being hadn’t had the oppertunity to cast their vote. Others had to leave without voting or receiving a provision ballot. Some voters said they joined the lines after requesting mail-in ballots that never arrived.

One state lawmaker, Rep. William Boddie of Atlanta, said there was ‘a complete meltdown’ in the state’s biggest city.

The reports out of the state don’t bode well for November, if the state will be in play throughout the presidential election.

Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, told The New York Times she had 84 texts reporting voting problems within 10 minutes of the polls opening at 7 a.m.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican, called for a study into the voting problems.

‘The legislative branch of government comes with an obligation to go beyond the mutual finger-pointing and get to the facts and the actual reasons underlying these frustrations and concerns,’ that he said.

Georgia’s Secretary of State office blamed poorly trained poll workers on the delays.

‘We have reports of poll workers not understanding setup or how to operate voting equipment. While they are unfortunate, they truly are not dilemmas of the apparatus but a function of counties engaging in poor planning, limited training and failure of leadership,’ Statewide Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said in a statement.

In May President Trump threatened to hold federal funds from states like Michigan, that was mailing absentee ballots to all or any registered voters.

Republicans have long complained about ‘ballot harvesting’ – their term for the process where someone (usually a party volunteer) collects absentee ballots from the group of people and mails them for them. Democrats call it ballot collecting.