President Donald Trump has failed to release his financial disclosure form, after finding a second extension on the necessary disclosure about broad outlines of his financial empire.

The president, like other senior federal employees, was required to submit his annual disclosure May 15, even though he received an extension.

Now, more than a month later, Trump has received an additional extension, leaving people and the media less time to examine the way the president’s property and other holding have fared during this third year in office and the coronavirus pandemic.

In obtaining and obtaining the extension Trump received from the Office of Government Ethics, the president cited the coronavirus, the New York Times reported.

The new 45-day extension would give Trump until mid-August to file, right before the political conventions, although he intends to file ‘as soon as you possibly can.’

A White House official said the matter was ‘complicated’ and that Trump had ‘been focused on addressing the coronavirus crisis as well as other matters.’

Trump have not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in weeks, although he has tweeted about a selection of subjects which range from confederate statues to coronavirus testing, to attacks on the the ‘POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!’ against him.

Trump’s holdings include Trump Tower, where volunteers put the finishing touches on lettering reading ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, USA, 09 July 2020

The pandemic has brought a hit on the hospitality industry, including at Trump’s D.C. hotel

Mar-a-Lago had to cancel bookings amid the pandemic

The White House blamed the coronavirus for the delay. The Supreme Court ruled on Trump’s taxes Thursday

President Donald J. Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 27 June 2020. His form was due May 15

Trump did not attend Wednesday’s coronavirus task force briefing at the Education Department

Trump’s 2019 form showed at least $434 million in revenue – but also unveiled drops in income at Mar-a-Lago and his Doral course in Florida. That was a drop from $452 million the prior year.

This year’s form would likely reflect steep losses at Trump properties amid a hospitality industry slump linked to the coronavirus.

Trump’s luxury Washington, D.C. hotel, that your Trump Organization is trying to sell after reaching a long term lease with the federal government, was virtually empty in the very first days of the pandemic.

Pence’s disclosure, released at the end of June, showed contributors donated $480,000 to his legal defense probe amid Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on efforts to get Trump’s tax reunite information with opinions on two major cases. But both opinions sent the matters to lower courts and court delays could easily keep consitently the public from seeing Trump’s taxes until after the election.