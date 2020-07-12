Donald Trump claims he gets ‘a lot of work done’ on the golf course

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday by defending his golf play, saying he gets ‘a lot of work done’ while on the course.

Trump penned the early morning tweets after spending about four hours on his Virginia course on Saturday, after scrubbing a campaign rally in New Hampshire on a day when he also donned a mask on a visit to the military hospital at Walter Reed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I know many in business and politics that work out endlessly, in some instances to a spot of exhaustion. It is their number 1 passion in life, but nobody complains. My “exercise” is playing, almost never all through the week, a quick round of golf,’ Trump tweeted after 8 am.

Then he went after his predecessor, who he previously attacked for playing too much golf as president.

‘Obama played more and much longer … rounds, no issue. When I play, Fake News CNN, and others, park themselves anywhere they can to acquire a picture, then scream “President Trump is playing golf.” Actually, I play Quickly, get a lot of work done on the golf course, and in addition get a “tiny” bit of exercise. Not bad!’

As on previous occasions, network TELEVISION cameras could actually stake out a position to acquire a long-distance shot while he was playing his Virginia course.

An NBC correspondent posted a network shot that revealed Trump on Saturday was combined with an official White House photographer for the event.

Trump also fired off tweets on multiple subjects Sunday, as he remained under fire for the controversial decision to commute the sentence of longtime political advisor Roger Stone, who had been convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress in link with the Russia probe.

‘No, Radical Left anarchists, agitators, looters or protesters will not be knocking down or harming the Washington Monument, the Lincoln or Jefferson Memorials, or perhaps about every other Federal Monumrnt [sic]or Statue,’ Trump wrote. ‘If they even decide to try, an automatic 10 years in prison. Sorry!’

We have now built 240 Miles of new Border Wall on our Southern Border. We could have over 450 Miles built by the end of the year. Have established some of the most useful Border Numbers ever. The Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders for anyone, including many criminals, to come in!

Following Trump’s tweet, CNN reported that it was Trump’s 276th day at one o fhis golf properties as president Saturday, and that he was on the course about four hours.