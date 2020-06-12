Donald Trump campaign rally ‘is a welcome home party for white supremacists’

The rally comes amid deep unrest in the united kingdom over the killing of George Floyd, an African-American man, by a white Minneapolis policeman. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide and international protests demanding a conclusion to racism and police brutality.

June 19 is known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States in 1865 and celebrated as African Americans’ Independence Day.

Senator Harris, considered a top contender to be Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate in the Nov 3 election, blasted Mr Trump’s decision to hold the rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth.

“This isn’t only a wink to white supremacists – he’s throwing them a welcome home party,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Al Green, a Congressional Black Caucus member, tweeted: “Trump rally with rebel flags (a symbol of slavery and racism) in Tulsa, OK (the place of #TulsaMassacre) on Juneteenth (a day of emancipation recognition) is more than a slap in the face to African Americans; it is overt racism from the highest office in the land.”

In 1921, Tulsa was the website of one of the country’s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Republicans, since the party of Abraham Lincoln, were pleased with the history of Juneteenth.

“President Trump has built a record of success for Black Americans, including unprecedented low unemployment prior to the global pandemic, all-time high funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and criminal justice reform,” Ms Pierson said in a statement.