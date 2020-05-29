Donald Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs’ and threatens to shoot looters

The US president Donald Trump has lashed out at these protesting in Minneapolis over the dying of an unarmed black man in police custody, calling these concerned in a 3rd night time of avenue clashes “thugs”.

Mr Trump stated he wouldn’t “stand back and watch this happen to a great American City”, including that he had spoken to Minnesota governor Tim Waltz and advised him “the military is with him all the way”.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Mr Trump warned.

Protesters in Minneapolis are calling for felony fees to be introduced in opposition to 4 law enforcement officials who have been concerned within the arrest of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday night time. Mr Floyd died in custody after telling officers “I can’t breathe”, with video of the incident exhibiting one policeman stood over Mr Floyd along with his knee in his kneck. All 4 officers have been dismissed from their posts.

