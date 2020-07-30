Donald Trump calls for delay to 2020 US presidential election

Donald Trump has actually called for November’s presidential election to be held off, stating increased postal ballot might lead to scams and incorrect outcomes.

He recommended a delay up until individuals can “properly, securely and safely” vote.

There is little proof to assistance Mr Trump’s claims however he has actually long railed versus mail-in ballot which he has actually stated would be prone to scams

US states desire to make postal ballot simpler due to public health issues over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Mr Trump stated “universal mail-in voting” would make November’s vote the “most inaccurate and fraudulent election in history” and a “great embarrassment to the USA”.

Earlier this month, 6 US states were preparing to hold “all-mail” tally elections this November: California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

These states will immediately send out postal tallies to all signed up citizens, which then have to be returned or dropped off on election day – although some in-person ballot is still readily available in particular restricted scenarios.

Does US postal ballot lead to ‘tremendous fraud’?

About half of US specifies enable any authorized citizen to vote by post on demand.

Critics of postal ballot argue that individuals might vote more than as soon as through absentee tallies and face to face. Mr Trump has in the past stated there was a danger of “thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room, signing ballots all over the place”.

However, there is no proof of prevalent scams, according to many across the country and state-level research studies throughout the years.