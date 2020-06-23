Donald Trump calls coronavirus ‘kung flu’ AGAIN despite outrage over racist term

President Donald Trump went back to referring to the coronavirus because the ‘Kung-flu’ at a campaign rally in the church in Phoenix Tuesday after the White House rejected complaints concerning the racist phrase.

Trump trolled his critics by running through the long set of names for the virus which has killed 120,000 Americans, including calling it the ‘China virus,’ a term that he briefly eschewed.

He made the comments in the Dream City megachurch.

‘I said the other night, there’s never been such a thing where they will have so many names. I possibly could give you 19 or 20 names for that right?’ Trump said to cheering young supporters, days after using the term at his Saturday night rally in Tulsa.

‘It’s got various different names. Wuhan. Wuhan is catching on. Coronavirus, right? Kung Flu, yeah?’ Trump said.

The line earned cheers from the roughly 3,000 supporters who filled the church in north Phoenix.

Trump kept repeating the phrase, each day after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany fended off questions about why Trump would use it.

‘Kung Flu. COVID-19. COVID,’ Trump continued.

‘I said what’s the nineteen? COVID-19. Some people can’t explain what that 19? COVID-19, I said, that’s an odd name. I could provide you with many, many names.’

‘Some people call it the Chinese flu. The China flu, right?’ Trump said. ‘They call it the China – as opposed to China. The China. I’ve never seen such a thing like it. But here’s the story, we intend to be more powerful than ever before, and it’s likely to be soon,’ that he said.

China has protested the usage of the term. Scientists believe the virus mutated and jumped from animals to humans near the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Trump also known as out White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who on Monday defended his use of the term, and said Trump doesn’t contemplate it racist.

”The president does not genuinely believe that it is offensive to note this virus originated in China,’ she said.

Earlier, Trump tore in to Barack Obama during a campaign rally in Phoenix following the former president helped raise a startling $7.6 million for Joe Biden in a single on line fundraiser.

‘Today that he’s with Obama – President Obama,’ Trump told young supporters at a megachurch in Phoenix. Then he started ripping Obama for staying from the Democratic primary.

‘It only took him the length of time a year . 5 to endorse him,’ Trump said. ‘He’s fighting for Sleepy Joe,’ Trump said, using his insult for Biden. ‘So strongly that he wanted everybody to win but Joe,’ Trump claimed.

Then he looked back again to 2016, when Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after accumulating his brand claiming without evidence that Obama was not born in the United States.

‘In my campaign, that he fought harder than crooked Hillary,’ Trump said – although days ago that he complemented Clinton’s energy within an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

‘He said you cannot let him win,’ Trump said of Obama.

‘He was all over the place. This guy’s spending all his time campaigning against me. Uh, who won? That’s right,’ Trump said.

Obama campaigned for Clinton across swing states in the last weeks of the campaing, warning voters not to be ‘bamboozled’ by Trump.

‘Don’t forget, I’m only here bc of him and Biden,’ Trump said, tying Obama to his presumed opponent.

‘I’m only here bc of these bc should they did a great job, we wouldn’t have now been here,’ Trump said.

Trump appeared days after visiting Tulsa to a disappointing crowd of just 6,200 within an arena that filled 19,000 amid the coronavirus outbreak. The pastor and a top official said in a video the church’s ‘ionization’ air filtration system killed ‘99.9 per cent’ of the coronavirus.

Young supporters sat closely together in chairs and Make America Great Again hats, with most eschewing masks on a day Dr. Anthony Fauci warned about ongoing risks of the outbreak.

Trump over and over swung at the left and blasted protesters who tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson in front of the White House.

‘We won’t cave left wing and the left wing intolerance,’ Trump said.

‘We won’t surrender to mob violence,’ that he said. He touted the border wall, which that he visited earlier in the day, and ‘law and order.’

Trump again cast his ideological opponents as unAmerican. ‘You’re smarter. You’re better looking. You have a better future,’ that he told supporters.

‘They are vicious people,’ he said of opponents who have taken fully to the streets. ‘Anyone who dissents from their orthodoxy must be punished canceled or banished. You’re the courageous warriors standing in the way of what they want to do,’ that he said. ‘They hate every thing we prize as Americans,’ he said.