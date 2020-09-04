Donald Trump Called Fallen US Soldiers ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’ For Getting Killed In Battle: REPORT

If you still support Donald Trump after this, then literally nothing will ever convince you he’s bad for this country…

The Atlantic ran a damning report on Thursday afternoon, citing four Trump administration sources who confirmed information about the President’s apparent complete lack of respect for military service members, war veterans, and those captured and killed in battle throughout American history.

Related: Kanye West Said The Most Offensive Thing You Can Say About Trump!

Published by Jeffrey Goldberg, the mag’s editor-in-chief, the report detailed several instances in which Trump allegedly disparaged military service members and veterans with horrible, demeaning, and disrespectful language. As of Friday morning, The Donald has been trying to walk back those claims with loud, angry Twitter denials.

The first example in The Atlantic‘s reporting came from 2018 when Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Military Cemetery during a trip to France. At the time, he blamed rain for the last-minute cancellation, claiming “the helicopter couldn’t fly,” and the Secret Service refused to drive him there.

Insiders now report that neither one of those claims was true. Instead, this was allegedly the case (below):