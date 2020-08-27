Donald Trump brands NBA ‘political organisation’ after Jacob Blake shooting protests | NBA News

Donald Trump has actually branded the NBA a “political organisation” as protests magnified over the shooting of Jacob Blake by cops in Wisconsin.

The United States president weighed in after gamers and groups from the leading tiers of basketball, baseball, soccer, and tennis declined to take part in video games arranged on Wednesday night.

Their actions follow the Milwaukee Bucks remaining a top-flight basketball match previously today over the attack on Blake – a 29-year-old black guy who was shot in the back a number of times by a law enforcement officer in the city of Kenosha on Sunday.

While President Trump confessed he did not understand much about the shooting of Mr Blake, he discussed the NBA groups’ actions.

“They’ve become like a political organisation and that’s not a good thing,” he stated on Thursday.

“I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”