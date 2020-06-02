Donald Trump boasts ‘D.C. had no problems’ because of ‘overwhelming force’ and ‘domination’

Donald Trump bragged Tuesday that legislation enforcement ‘dominated’ in Washington, D.C. Monday evening as he claimed there have been ‘no issues’ with rioters, however in the identical tweet claimed there have been ‘many arrests’ – then motorcaded previous the remnants of chaos to go to a Catholic shrine.

‘D.C. had no issues final evening,’ Trump boasted in his Tuesday morning tweet. ‘Many arrests. Great job carried out by all. Overwhelming power. Domination.’

‘Likewise, Minneapolis was nice (thanks President Trump!),’ he added, as he continues to take credit score for de-escalating riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota after he urged the Democratic governor to activate the National Guard there within the wake of protests sparked by the demise of George Floyd by the hands of town’s police.

Despite the president’s declare, D.C. riots continued in full power Monday – even after a 7:00 p.m. curfew was enacted.

Looting, arson and confrontations between rioters and legislation enforcement continued within the nation’s capital as army helicopters hovered low above the streets, utilizing ways practiced in Iraq and Afghanistan to discourage insurgents.

And as town cleaned up Tuesday morning, Trump took Melania on a visit to the nationwide shrine to Pope John Paul II, as Democrats together with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi ripped him for having protesters tear-gassed and ‘crushed’ so he might pose in entrance of one other church, St John’s Episcopal, on Monday evening.

Inside the White House Hope Hicks was blamed for the photo-op which noticed police deployed to clear a path for the president so he might brandish a bible in entrance of the church, which was fire-damaged on Sunday evening. In the course of the operation, clergy on the church have been amongst these tear-gassed and Episcopal leaders within the metropolis tore into Trump Tuesday, accusing him of a ‘stunt’ which turned holy floor right into a ‘battleground.’

The rising controversy over Trump’s photo-op got here as:

Violence and looting occurred in cities throughout the nation for the seventh straight evening;

Five cops have been shot and a rushing SUV drove into cops in Manhattan;

New York prolonged a curfew to the top of the week as shops together with Macy’s have been looted;

Trump claimed New York was ‘misplaced to the looters’ and demanded governor Andrew Cuomo name within the National Guard – then stored up his bogus declare that the nationwide guard is the president’s to deploy;

The attorney-general of New York stated she would sue Trump if he tried to deploy the army to the state, establishing a conflict which might finish in constitutional disaster;

The chief of the police union in Minneapolis was revealed to have referred to as George Floyd a ‘violent’ felony, and defended the 4 officers fired over his demise, together with his alleged assassin;

The division throughout the nation roiled one of its richest males as Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg confronted an inside insurrection over refusing to censor Trump’s phrases, then instructed staff he was ‘disgusted’ at what the president stated.

Trump nonetheless tried to place that to at least one facet by going to the shrine, and posing in entrance of the late pope, who’s now a saint, standing hand-in-hand with Melania and saying nothing concerning the violence.

Posing with a saint: Trump and Melania went to the nationwide shrine to John Paul II, the late pope who’s now a saint, in his second invocation of non secular imagery in two days

Silent: Trump and Melania stated nothing after inspecting a wreath on the shrine to Pope John Paul II. It is run by the Knights of Columbus. His White House Counsel Pat Cipollone was as soon as the Catholic males’s society’s common counsel

Melania claims to be Catholic however has by no means been seen publicly attending a Catholic Church

The go to to the shrine in Northeast Washington, D.C. comes after one other evening of violent protests within the nation’s capital, which was spared by outrage after a black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white cop

President Trump claimed Tuesday morning that there have been ‘no issues’ in Washington D.C. on Monday, but additionally claimed there have been ‘many arrests’ as violent protesters continued to ransack the streets of the nation’s capital in one other evening of riots over George Floyd’s demise

View from the motorcade: Trump’s journey within the Beast with Melania took him previous dozens of protesters and banners hung in its path highlighting the demise of George Floyd

Trolling Trump: Protesters on the best way to the shrine highlighted Trump fleeing to the White House bunker on Friday evening when protests raged exterior the manager mansion

On the intersection: A person dressed as Abraham Lincoln supplied a message for Trump

This is what regular appears to be like like: Despite Trump’s declare, the scenes within the nation’s capital have been just like different nights within the metropolis – and even noticed army helicopter hovering over protesters and rioters in an try and disperse the gang

Demonstrators continued to class with legislation enforcement blockading streets and sections of town

The president walked from the White House to St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday, which was set on hearth throughout Sunday’s riots, for a photo-op the place he held up his bible after declaring in Rose Garden remarks that he’s America’s ‘legislation and order president’

He was hustled on a motorcade throughout a metropolis scarred by violence he claimed had not occurred, with protest indicators on his route.

Trump’s go to to the shrine was adopted by a signing a ‘proclamation on non secular freedom’ in an indication of how he’s hoping to attraction to spiritual voters.

The shrine to Pope John Paul II is positioned in Northeast Washington, D.C. and is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. While it’s a place of prayer for Catholics, it welcomes individuals of all faiths.

The president traveled there by motorcade with first girl Melania – passing protesters mocking him for retreating to a bunker and slamming him for utilizing St John’s as a photo-op, in addition to expressing anger on the demise of Floyd and systematic racism.

Melania claims to be Catholic however has by no means been seen publicly attending a Catholic Church and it has been a full yr because the president final attended a church service.

The transfer comes the morning after President Trump used the entrance of St. John’s Episcopal Church, which was boarded up, for a photo-op Monday – having peaceable protester tear-gassed and pushed again by police mounted on horses.

It is positioned straight throughout from the north facet of the White House, solely separated by Lafayette Park, which was tear gassed to disperse protesters moments earlier than the president emerged from his residence to make the brief trek throughout the road – flanked by Secret Service, cupboard members, aides and media the entire manner there and again.

Priests from the church revealed Monday that they have been half of a peaceable crowd that was tear gassed by cops who have been clearing a path for Trump.

Gini Gerbasi, a rector on the Church, revealed on Facebook Monday that she and different clergy and laypeople have been passing out water to protesters when police flooded the realm, pushing protesters, deploying tear gasoline and unleashing rubber bullets.

‘That man turned it right into a BATTLE GROUND first, and an affordable political stunt second,’ Gerbasi stated in her put up.

St. John’s was boarded up as protests surrounded the White House the previous couple of days and convened in Lafayette Park, which sits between the White House and church. Rioters set a within the basement of the church on Sunday. This was Trump’s first go to to a church since June of final yr

Protesters in Lafayette Park have been tear gassed and hit with non deadly rubber bullets to clear the trail for the president’s trek throughout the road

Joe Biden slams Donald Trump for ‘narcissism’ after tear-gassing protesters for a photograph op Biden slammed President Donald Trump for his racist rhetoric, ‘narcissism’ and his Monday evening stunt that left protesters tear-gassed in entrance of the White House so the president might maintain a photo-op. He additionally urged that Trump open a Bible ‘as an alternative of brandishing it,’ because the president did exterior St. John’s Church in Washington, after these peaceable protesters had been eliminated. The presumptive Democratic nominee advisable the president learn the Constitution, significantly the First Amendment, too. ‘I’ll search to heal the racial wounds which have lengthy plagued this nation – not use them for political acquire,’ the ex-vice president pledged. Biden spoke at Philadelphia’s City Hall Tuesday – his first main deal with after the coronavirus pandemic left him broadcasting from his basement as a consequence of Delaware’s stay-at-home order since mid-March. Joe Biden gave his first main deal with because the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall the place he criticized President Trump for his racist rhetoric, narcissism and tear-gassing protesters in entrance of the White House Monday evening ‘I am unable to breath. I am unable to breath,’ Biden stated. ‘George Floyd’s final phrases. But they did not die with him. They’re nonetheless being heard. They’re echoing throughout this nation.’ ‘They converse to a nation the place daily tens of millions of individuals – not in the meanwhile of shedding their life – however within the course of residing their life – are saying to themselves, “I can’t breathe,”‘ Biden continued. Biden went on to sentence each the looting and destruction of property that is come as half of the unrest – and racist policing, pitching a quantity of cures that might assist root out downside officers, whereas noting that almost all do an excellent job. But then Biden turned to Trump’s actions, particularly these within the final 24 hours. ‘When peaceable protestors dispersed to ensure that a president, a president, from the doorstep of the individuals’s home, the White House – utilizing tear gasoline and flash grenades – so as to stage a photograph op, a photograph op, at one of essentially the most historic church buildings within the nation, or at the least in Washington, D.C., we will be forgiven for believing that the president is extra interested by energy than in precept,’ Biden stated. ‘More interested by serving the passions of his base than the wants of the individuals in his care,’ Biden stated. ‘For that’s what the presidency is,’ Biden identified. ‘The obligation to care. To take care of all of us, not simply those that vote for us, however all of us. Not simply our donors, however all of us.’ During Trump’s trek, he walked throughout Lafayette Park with a pack of authorities officers, and stood in entrance of St. John’s Church, holding a Bible aloft. ‘I simply want he opened it as soon as in awhile, as an alternative of brandishing it. If he opened it he might have realized one thing: That we’re all referred to as to like each other as we love ourselves,’ Biden stated.

Before strolling out the entrance gates of the White House to the church, Trump declared in his Rose Garden deal with to the nation that he was leaving to ‘pay my respects to a really, very particular place.’

The go to was a transparent photo-op, with him spending lower than 5 minutes in entrance of the church and calling up members of his cupboard to face by his facet and face the media.

He was joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Attorney General Barr, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley was half of the entourage, however was not referred to as up by the president to take part within the photo-op.

When he arrived in entrance of the church, he declared America the ‘best nation on this planet’ earlier than holding up his bible for an image.

He additionally asserted ‘we’ll preserve it [America] protected.’

A hearth burned within the basement of St. John’s Church Sunday evening however the chapel was not affected, and it has been boarded up in the course of the violent protests.

The church burned on Sunday as rioters descended on Lafayette Park the place they lit American Flags on hearth and confronted legislation enforcement and have been tear gassed – different demonstrators additionally surrounded the White House.

Trump’s look at St. John’s marked the primary time the president has publicly visited a church since June of 2019.

Every sitting president, with the exception of Richard Nixon, has attended the church at the least as soon as because it was in-built 1816, beginning with James Madison.

Trump was allegedly indignant about information protection that he fled right into a White House bunker on Friday and was frightened for his security throughout George Floyd protests as riots broke out throughout Washington, D.C. – and tons of of different cities throughout the nation.

Trump instructed his aides that he needed to be seen exterior the White House gates, prompting his stroll to St. Johns, in accordance with CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlin Collins.

But his photograph shoot triggered outrage from church leaders and rival politicians, and led Arlington County police to drag their officers out of the capital after they have been used to cost at protesters.

Rector Gerbasi revealed in a shaken Facebook put up that she and different Black Lives Matter organizers have been passing out water and assist to protesters alongside fellow clergy and laypeople, when police pushed out protesters with tear gasoline and non deadly bullets.

‘That man turned it right into a BATTLE GROUND first, and an affordable political stunt second,’ Gerbasi wrote.

‘Friends, I’m okay, however I’m, frankly shaken…Around 6:15 or 6:30, the police began actually pushing protesters off of H Street…They began utilizing tear gasoline and of us have been operating at us for eyewashes or water or moist paper towels,’ she stated.

She stated she was appalled when she realized the conflict with protesters was to clear the realm for Trump.

‘I actually COULD NOT consider it. We have been pushed off the patio at St. John’s – a spot of peace and respite and medical care all through the day – in order that man might have a photograph alternative in entrance of the church. People have been damage so he might pose in entrance of the church with a Bible,’ she stated.

Glenna Huber, a priest and rector with The Church of the Epiphany was additionally on the church aiding protesters when the police got here and compelled the gang out.

‘I’m horrified. Just moments earlier than we have been handing out snacks and water. There was some males singing on the steps. People have been chanting and peacefully assembling. I left because the National Guard arrived. They sprayed tear gasoline. I used to be gone earlier than the rubber bullets. And then the President spoke,’ Hubber posted on Facebook.

Following the incident, Arlington County officers referred to as their police out of Washington DC after their officers, armed in ACPD helmets and riot gear, assisted US Park officers in dispersing protesters close to the church.

Arlington officers stated they despatched officers on Sunday following a mutual support request from Park Police, however they didn’t know officers could be used to conflict with protesters and have ordered their police again house.

‘Appalled mutual support settlement abused to hazard their and others security for a photograph op. We ordered @ArlingtonVaPD to instantly depart DC,’ County Board Chair Libby Garvey tweeted Monday evening, about two hours after Trump’s photograph session.

‘At the route of the County Board, County Manager and Police Chief, ACPD officers have left the District. We are evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising place, which devalued the aim of these mutual support obligations,’ County Board member Katie Cristol stated.

Rector Gini Gerbasi (left) and priest Glenna Huber (proper) say they have been aside of the gang of peaceable George Floyd protesters that have been teargassed and hit with rubber bullets by police clearing a path for President Donald Trump to take photographs in entrance of St. John’s Church

The Episcopal Bishop of Washington DC, Bishop Mariann Budde, slammed the president for utilizing power ‘to make use of the church as a prop’

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department are pictured pushing again demonstrators exterior of the White House, and these legislation enforcement officers have been referred to as out of Washington D.C.

‘Appalled mutual support settlement abused to hazard their and others security for a photograph op. We ordered @ArlingtonVaPD to instantly depart DC,’ Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey tweeted Monday evening, about two hours after Trump’s photograph session

Inside the White House, longtime Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks has been recognized as having helped hatch the plan to have the president stroll throughout the road from the White House to pose in entrance of St. John’s church – staged occasion that police and National Guard forces facilitated by utilizing tear gasoline and rubber bullets to clear away peaceable protesters.

The transfer was conceived as a strategy to enable Trump to reveal his self-proclaimed function because the ‘legislation and order president’ and – got here after the president vowed to make use of the army to revive order in cities throughout the nation.

As a PR transfer it could have backfired, after world and nationwide media broadcast photographs of sheild-bearing and mounted police utilizing power to clear Lafayette Park, an space whose use as a discussion board for demonstrations and speech has lengthy been protected.

Hicks accompanied Trump as he walked throughout Lafayette Park to pose on the church. Media who accompanied them reported the style of tear gasoline nonetheless lingering within the air.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had ordered a 7 pm curfew Monday, stated she was ‘shocked’ that individuals who did not appear to impress assault have been ‘attacked’ by federal legislation enforcement who cleared the best way for Trump.

The stroll exterior the White House gates – the primary as president by the heavily-guarded Trump – got here after he had been confined at house for greater than a day.

Trump had been upset by the disclosure that Secret Service had taken him to bunker deep beneath the White House as police clashed with protesters Friday evening, the Washington Post reported, and questioned why somebody would disclose it to the press.

Although he was not there lengthy, it clashed with the picture of energy Trump normally likes to place ahead.

Although Trump traveled to Florida to observe a rocket launch Saturday and addressed the demise of George Floyd throughout his arrest by Minneapolis cops, he had not been seen since a brand new wave of protest and violence erupted that evening.

Nancy Pelosi brandishes her OWN Bible as she slams Donald Trump for having peaceable protesters ‘crushed’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi brandished her personal bible on Tuesday to chastise President Donald Trump for having protesters ‘crushed’ so he might maintain a photo-op in entrance of St. John’s church. The speaker held up her bible, in a counter to President Trump brandishing a bible on Monday afternoon, to learn from Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8, specializing in its message of a ‘time to heal.’ ‘Let’s focus every so often to heal,’ she stated throughout an occasion within the U.S. Capitol. ‘We have had because the function of President of the United States, function of commander of chief, an individual who has a duty to heal.’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi brandished her personal bible on Tuesday to chastise President Donald Trump for having protesters ‘crushed’ so he might maintain a photo-op She cited the instance of President George H.W. Bush’s deal with in the course of the LA riots in the course of the 1990s within the wake of cops being acquitted for utilizing extreme power towards Rodney King. She quoted Bush’s phrases: ‘Those horrible scenes stir us all to demand an finish to gratuitous violence and gratuitous brutality. Law enforcement officers can not place themselves above the legislation that they’re sworn to defend. It was sickening to see the beating that was rendered and there’s no manner, no manner, in my opinion, to clarify that away.’ Pelosi then criticized President Trump after legislation enforcement officers used rubber bullets, tear gasoline and officers on horse again to filter protesters so the president might depart the White House, Lafayette Park to pose with a bible in entrance of the historic St. Johns’ Church, often known as the Church of Presidents as each president since James Madison has prayed there. ‘We would hope that the President of the United States would comply with the lead of so many different presidents earlier than needs to be a healer in chief and not a fanner of the flame. Yesterday we noticed a most unlucky state of affairs the place earlier than the curfew -the time of the curfew occurred – peaceable protesters in entrance of the White House have been crushed so the president might come out and go ahead. What is that? That has no place and it is time for us to cast off that. A time to heal,’ she stated.The president spoke in a televised speech from the Rose Garden on Monday night and tear gasoline canisters could possibly be heard exploding within the background earlier than he walked over to the church and posed holding a Bible.

The spectacle started on the Rose Garden when Trump claimed he is an ally of peaceable demonstrators however warned, ‘I’m your president of legislation and order.’

After his speech he walked to the church for his photograph shoot.

The protesters within the space Monday night seemed to be performing peacefully earlier than they have been compelled out by way of the aggressive measures together with rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gasoline.

The Episcopal Bishop of Washington DC, Mariann Budde, slammed Trump for utilizing power to push out George Floyd protesters and for posing in entrance of the embattled church.

Bishop Budde stated: ‘I’m outraged. I’m the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy name that they might be clearing with tear gasoline so they might use one of our church buildings as a prop, holding a Bible, one which declares that God is love and when the whole lot he has stated and carried out is to enflame violence.’

Budde stated neither she nor the rector have been instructed that authorities could be clearing protesters with tear gasoline, she stated to the Washington Post.

Trump referred to as members of his cupboard, together with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr (left), National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien (second from left) and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany (proper) up for the image alternative

The president pictured strolling in Lafayette Park to go to St. John’s church from the White House on Monday night, he was flanked by members of his cupboard, aides, Secret Service and numerous members of the media

A U.S. Secret Service counter assault workforce member carries a sniper rifle by way of Lafayette Park as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a photograph alternative in entrance of St. John’s Episcopal Church throughout from the White House amid George Floyd protests

She added: ‘We so disassociate ourselves from the messages of this president. We maintain the teachings of our sacred texts to be so so grounding to our lives and the whole lot we do and it’s about love of neighbor and sacrificial love and justice’.

New York Andrew Cuomo slammed the president as ‘shameful’ for dispersing peaceable protesters for his personal agenda

She appeared on CNN Monday night bashing Trump’s photograph op as an ‘abuse of a sacred image to justify an strategy to this disaster that’s antithetical to the whole lot that we stand for.’

The president posed for photographers, holding a Bible as he stood in entrance of the boarded-up 200-year-old church, that has been visited by each president since James Madison.

‘We have a fantastic nation. It will not take lengthy. It’s not going to take lengthy to see what’s going on. It’s coming again, and it is coming again robust. It can be better than ever earlier than,’ Trump stated because the clamor of protesters, helicopters and explosions are heard within the background.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden additionally condemned Trump’s use of army motion towards protesters.

‘He’s utilizing the American army towards the American individuals. He tear-gassed peaceable protesters and fired rubber bullets. For a photograph. For our youngsters, for the very soul of our nation, we should defeat him. But I imply it after I say this: we will solely do it collectively,’ Biden tweeted Monday night.

Florida Rep. Val Demings tweeted: ‘When we impeached this president, we warned that he was a dictator in ready. I consider now what I believed then: this president is a menace to our democracy, our households, and to us.’

CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted Trump was indignant about information protection that he fled right into a White House bunker on Friday throughout George Floyd protests and instructed his aides he needed to be seen exterior the White House gates, prompting his stroll to St. Johns

Trump pictured strolling previous a constructing defaced with graffiti by protesters in Lafayette Park on Monday after his photograph alternative at St. John’s Church

The president pictured pumping his first as he walks by way of a line of riot police in Lafayette Park throughout from the White House as he waked to St. John’s church on Monday

New York Andrew Cuomo slammed the president as ‘shameful’ for utilizing army power to disperse peaceable protesters for his personal agenda.

‘The president is looking out the American army towards American residents. He used the army to push out a peaceable protest so he might have a photograph op at a church. It’s all only a actuality TV present for this president. Shameful,’ Cuomo tweeted Monday night.