Donald Trump avoids discussing George Floyd death and Minnesota protests at White House event

Donald Trump averted addressing the death of George Floyd and subsequent riots right this moment shortly after Joe Biden mentioned he spoke to the grieving household.

At a White House event to announce retaliatory measures in opposition to China, Mr Trump ended his remarks with out point out of Mr Floyd and with out taking questions from the gathered press.





Confused media requested “why not address Minnesota?” because the president left the Rose Garden after the brief remarks, leaving his feedback on the disaster to his Twitter feed.





“Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means…” he mentioned earlier, referring to his ongoing feud with Twitter.

“….It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honour the memory of George Floyd!”





Mr Trump was anticipated to deal with the nation on the continued riots within the Twin Cities after his Democrat opponent mentioned he spoke to Mr Floyd’s household earlier on Friday.

“Weeks like this we see it plainly that we’re a country with an open wound. And none of us can turn away. None of us can be silent. None of us can any longer, can we hear the words ‘I can’t breathe’ and do nothing,” Mr Biden mentioned throughout a stay stream from his Delaware dwelling.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We need real police reform, to hold cops to a higher standard that so many of them actually meet, that holds bad cops accountable and repairs relationships between law enforcement and the community they’re sworn to protect.”

While fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter on Friday, Mr Trump’s tweets centered on the rioting “THUGS”, which was flagged by Twitter with a “glorifying violence” label.

Twitter’s remedy of Trump’s tweets over the previous two days is at the core of the president’s government order this week to implement Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a transfer anticipated to take away protections from Twitter over the content material of its customers.

Mr Biden mentioned now was no time for incendiary tweets that encourage violence.

“This is a national crisis. We need real leadership right now. Leadership that will bring everyone to the table so we can take measures to root out systemic racism,” he mentioned.