Donald Trump attacks ‘slimeball’ reporter in war dead row



Protesters collected outside the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia





United States President Donald Trump has actually referred to as a “slimeball” a reporter who estimated him as stating dead United States soldiers were “losers” and”suckers”

He compared the Atlantic publication report to unverified allegations made versus him of conspiring with Russia to win the governmental election of 2016.

The damning quotes were verified separately byThe Associated Press

Veterans’ groups are amongst those condemning Mr Trump, less than 2 months from the 2020 election.

Progressive group VoteVets posted a video of families whose children had been killed in action. “You don’t know what it is to sacrifice,” states one.

Paul Rieckhoff of the Iraq & & Afghanistan Veterans of America, tweeted: “Who is really surprised by this?”

A little group of protesters waved placards at the president’s motorcade on Saturday near theTrump National Golf Club in Virginia

Mr Trump has actually typically staked a claim to strong assistance amongst the military, and in 2015 Pew …