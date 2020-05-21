Donald Trump attacks Fox News for ‘doing nothing to help’ get him reelected

Donald Trump escalated his months-long feud with Fox News on Thursday claiming they have been “doing nothing to help” get him re-elected in November.

It was a continuation of latest criticisms of Fox whereas he has begun praising different conservative networks.

In a tweet thread throughout his journey to Michigan, Mr Trump stated the community was suffering from “garbage” together with personalities like Neil Cavuto, Juan Williams and Richard Goodstein.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“Many will disagree, but @FoxNews is doing nothing to help Republicans, and me, get re-elected on November 3rd,” he stated.

“Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real “rubbish” littered all over the network.”





Presenters like Mr Cavuto have been essential of Mr Trump’s promotion and use of hydroxychloroquine, which the president says he has been taking for the previous two weeks.

Mr Trump struck again at Mr Cavuto earlier this week, calling him an fool and lamenting the lack of disgraced former Fox head Roger Ailes, who was fired in a sexual harassment scandal three years in the past.

“We miss the great Roger Ailes,” he tweeted. You have extra anti-Trump folks, by far, than ever earlier than. Looking for a brand new outlet!”





In April, Mr Trump blasted out a collection of tweets claiming he had no respect for the community management that saved attempting to develop into politically right.

“They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News,” he stated.

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want









Increasing his stress on the community, Mr Trump has been closely selling different conservative networks like One America News Network, which competes instantly with Fox News.

“Watching @FoxNews on weekend afternoons is a total waste of time. We now have some great alternatives, like @OANN,” he stated in April.

The president’s assumption that the community must be brazenly working to get him reelected will for many chime with a notion that Fox is brazenly supportive of him and opposed to Democrats, regardless of its motto till 2017 having been “fair and balanced”.