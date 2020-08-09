Donald Trump Asked If He Could Be Added To Mount Rushmore – Yes, REALLY!

Donald Trump wishes to be on Mount Rushmore! No, seriously!

Back in 2018, then-South Dakota Republican Congresswoman Kristin Noem remembered a story about conference President Trump for the very first time, and having him ask her (dead- severe) about whether she ‘d have the ability to include his confront go along with the other 4 Presidents on the state’s renowned Mount Rushmore sculpture. She believed he was joking in the beginning, prior to right away recognizing he was severe, which it was his “dream” to be up there.

Related: Kanye West’s Campaign Only Exists To Help Donald Trump! F ** k These Guys!

Noem remembered the minute in a 2018 interview that is when again making the rounds today after a New York Times report validated Trump’s continued desire to put himself up on the sculpture throughout hisPresidency According to The Intelligencer, the Congresswoman stated of her conference with Trump (listed below):

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand.’ I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’ And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?’ I started laughing. He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

WhatThe F ** k?!?!

That would’ve been amusing enough as a footnote lost to history, if …