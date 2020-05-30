Donald Trump appears to gloat about riot at CNN’s Atlanta HQ as he retweets supporter’s post

President Trump on Friday retweeted a Twitter post suggesting that CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta was being broken by rioters that the cable information large itself inspired as the nation is engulfed in protests over the demise of a black man at the fingers of a Minneapolis police officer.

‘In an ironic twist of fate, CNN HQ is being attacked by the very riots they promoted as noble & just,’ the caption of the tweet learn.

‘Oops.’

The tweet, which included video footage of protesters spraying graffiti and shattering glass at the doorway to the CNN heart in Atlanta, was posted by a supporter of the president.

President Trump (above) on Friday appeared to gloat over the rioting which triggered harm to CNN headquarters in Atlanta

Trump on Friday retweeted a Twitter post from one in every of his supporters who stated the incident was an ‘ironic coincidence’ on condition that CNN was ‘attacked by the very riots they promoted as noble and simply’

An enormous crowd gathered outdoors CNN headquarters in Atlanta to protest the police-involved demise of George Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis on Monday

The Twitter account belongs to a girl who identifies herself as Melissa A.

The avatar reveals a photograph of an African American lady carrying a pink Make America Great Again hat.

The cowl picture on her Twitter web page reveals her posing with the president.

Her Twitter bio describes her as a ‘Conservative, Trumpublican, Wife, mother and Child of the Most High God.’

She additionally writes that she was ‘Retweeted By President Trump.’

Chaos exploded in Atlanta as demonstrators vandalized and tried to storm the CNN constructing with at least one cop injured whereas a hearth broke out close to Centennial Olympic Park.

The CNN headquarters bore a lot of the brunt of the outrage as demonstrators vandalized the media agency’s emblem, scrawled profanities on the constructing and smashed up its home windows.

A standoff between cops and protesters escalated into the evening outdoors the CNN Center as dozens of cops shaped a barricade whereas protesters hurled objects at the constructing.

A smoke bomb was hurled at police at one level and one officer was reportedly injured after they had been struck by a missile of some kind.

Atlanta: The CNN headquarters bore among the brunt of the outrage as demonstrators vandalized the media agency’s emblem, scrawled profanities on the constructing and smashed up its home windows

Atlanta: This got here simply hours after black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested on dwell on air Friday morning by Minnesota State Patrol whereas protecting the Minneapolis protests

Atlanta: Police cruisers had been set on fireplace as lots of of protesters took to the streets of Atlanta

This got here simply hours after black CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested on dwell on air Friday morning by Minnesota State Patrol whereas protecting the Minneapolis protests.

Jimenez was put in handcuffs and led away from his staff of producers this morning at 5.11am CT after the staff was moved down the road by police in riot gear.

According to one in every of his colleagues, the crew was informed he was being arrested for refusing to transfer when he’d been informed to however he was heard dwell on air telling the officers: ‘Put us again to the place you need us – wherever you’d need us we’ll go. Just tell us.’

Jimenez informed them they had been dwell on air with CNN and was put in handcuffs.

The Atlanta protest started peacefully earlier than it descended into chaos when some demonstrators hurled bricks, bottles and milk cartons at police cruisers.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms slammed their actions at a press convention Friday, saying: ‘If you care about this metropolis then go house.’

Trump has lengthy seen CNN as an enemy, criticizing it as ‘fake news’ and claiming that it has an agenda to undermine his presidency.

Riots and protests had been reported all throughout the nation late on Friday, together with proper outdoors the president’s residence in Washington, DC.

Atlanta: A police cruiser is engulfed in flames outdoors the CNN HQ whereas protesters watch

Atlanta: Rioters scrawl ‘oink’ on the home windows of the CNN HQ which was beneath siege Friday evening

Atlanta: Protesters burn an American flag outdoors the CNN Center on Friday

Atlanta: A police automobile burns after protesters marched to the Georgia State Capitol and returned to the world across the Centennial Olympic Park and CNN heart

Atlanta: A person hurls rocks by the home windows of the CNN HQ in Georgia

The White House was pressured to go into short-term lockdown as protesters tried to scale the partitions, battled with Secret Service brokers and burned American flags.

Dramatic footage confirmed protesters ripping a metallic barricade out of the fingers of Secret Service brokers.

Looting and fires broke out once more in Minneapolis as protesters defied the state curfew and the National Guard failed to preserve town beneath management.

This got here after three nights of carnage within the metropolis which have seen one suspected looter shot useless, cops pressured to flee a police precinct as it was stormed and set alight by rioters and town left in tatters.

In New York City, law enforcement officials had been pressured to defend a police precinct in Brooklyn amid fears it will be stormed and torched, whereas surprising footage confirmed an NYPD officer hurling a feminine protester to the bottom.

The NYPD clashed fiercely with protesters on Friday evening as hundreds of cops took to the streets and lots of of protesters descended on the 88 precinct in Brooklyn as evening fell.

Atlanta: Police kind a barricade contained in the constructing as a rioter hurls a firecracker at them

Atlanta: A person holds a Black Lives Matter banner as the air fills with smoke

Atlanta: A person is detained by police through the protest. Tensions have mounted within the state after Floyd’s demise which comes lower than a month after footage of Ahmaud Arbery being killed by a white cop in Georgia additionally despatched shockwaves

Atlanta: After a march to the Georgia State Capitol, protesters confront law enforcement officials after returning to the world across the CNN heart in Atlanta

Outside the Barclays Center stadium in Brooklyn, a peaceable protest turned violent when NYPD officers sprayed mace into the crowds whereas demonstrators set fireplace to banners and pushed to break by metallic barricades.

The crowds moved towards the 88th precinct with officers pressured to defend the station for worry of comparable scenes to these seen at the precinct in Minneapolis Thursday – the place cops had been pressured to flee when protesters stormed the constructing, set it alight and minimize off the gasoline strains.