Donald Trump announces he will BAN TikTok in the U.S. 

President Donald Trump has actually revealed he will ban social networks app TikTok in the U.S.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Friday the president informed press reporters: ‘As far as TikTok is worried, we’re prohibiting them from the United States.’

He likewise stated he did not assistance the resale of the Chinese- owned app to another American business.

‘We are taking a look atTikTok We might be prohibiting TikTok,’ Trump informed press reporters at the White HouseFriday ‘We are taking a look at a great deal of options with regard to TikTok’

TikTok’s large appeal amongst American teenagers has actually brought examination from U.S. regulators and legislators who fear their individual info might fall under the hands of federal government authorities in Beijing

More to come.