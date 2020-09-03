Donald Trump accidentally revealed something very important in a tweet

But every as soon as in a while, Trump unintentionally exposes something important about himselfin a tweet And that took place on Wednesday, with this tweet from Trump himself (bolding is mine):

“The Dow Jones Industrial just closed above 29,000! You are so lucky to have me as your President. With Joe Hiden’ it would crash”

“You are so lucky to have me as your President,” is, on its face, a exceptional thing for a president to state. In reality, it’s impossible that any previous president would state that.

Why? Because previous presidents have actually comprehended that functioning as president is both an honor and a public trust. That to be relied on by 330 million Americans with representing their interests both locally and worldwide is a enormous present that needs to modest anybody who rises to the workplace. It is, without concern, the emphasize and honor of anybody’s life who gets to serve.

Trump, as his tweet on Wednesday makes crystal clear, views things very in a different way. In his mind, he is doing the nation a favor in functioning as president. He sees the presidency as a trouble– one he is just happy to handle due to the fact that he thinks just he can repair what ails the nation. That’s not my supposition. Trump has actually stated that very thing. Lots of times. “I loved my previous life. I had so many things going,” Trump told Reuters in a 2017 interview “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” “This thing is costing me a fortune, being president,” Trump said in a speech in…

