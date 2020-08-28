Donald Trump accepts GOP nomination for another term in front of packed crowd with no social distancing

“I stand before you tonight honored by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence for the bright future we will build for America over the next four years,” he stated.

Trump touched off his speech by acknowledging individuals on the Gulf Coast who were in the course of Hurricane Laura: “We will always protect and care for each other.”

The President was presented by his child, Ivanka Trump, who explained him as “the people’s President,” a “champion of the American worker” and the voice for the “forgotten men and women of this country.”

Ivanka Trump stated she was hoping for households who are grieving the loss of a liked one due to the pandemic.

“The grief, sorrow, and anxiety during this time is felt by all,” she stated. She argued that the President activated “the full force of government” to develop “the most robust testing system in the world,” when Trump, in reality, informed guvs previously this year to take the lead on screening as they pled him to utilize the federal government’s power to produce more screening products and individual protective devices. As Trump spoke Thursday night the country had actually passed the grim turning point of more than 180,000 deaths as an outcome of Covid -19 and some 5.8 million United States cases– more than anywhere else in the world. The President is anticipated to cast his reaction in radiant terms, highlighting efforts to produce a vaccine by the end of the year and the brand-new …

