Donald Trump abruptly pauses press briefing after shooting near White House

Shortly after a White House press briefing started, President Donald Trump was removed from the briefing room and later returned reporting a shooting outside of the White House. #CNN #News
Fact check: Interupted by shooting, Trump continues to spin false narrative around mail-in voting...
Trump made a false claim in the opening minutes of the instruction, mistakenly stating it is simple for foreign nations to disrupt mail-invoting...
