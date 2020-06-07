My friend Donal Flanagan, who has died aged 96, light emitting diode an active life into his tenth decade, working as a volunteer at the Sobell House Hospice shop in Oxford until a year ago. An Irishman who talked often of his cherished memories of postwar London theatres and pubs, that he epitomised the companionable, eccentric Oxford character, more town than gown. He habitually addressed people as “Dear Boy”, which with time became his or her own nickname.

Don was born in the County Dublin village of Castleknock. When that he was nine his father, Daniel, a surveyor, died of a heart attack, sufficient reason for his three sisters Don was taken by his mother, Jane, to her home town of Nenagh, in Tipperary; the Christian Brothers school there clearly was an experience that he did not enjoy. In 1940 he left Ireland to reside in an aunt’s “posh boarding house” in Belsize Park, north London, arriving right before the Blitz.

He spent three years of the second world war as a stoker in the Royal Navy, onboard HMS Ceylon and harboured in Trincomalee in what is now Sri Lanka. He remembered the engine room as far safer than the boiler room. After demob, that he was a gas fitter.

Through Ruth Edwardes, a temporary secretary whom that he married in 1958, that he became an everyday patron of the socialist-oriented Unity theatre in London, occasionally assisting backstage and mixing with actors such as for instance Bill Owen, Alfie Bass and the near future president of Equity, Harry Landis. At the composer Lionel Bart’s invitation that he attended the initial night of Oliver! at the Wimbledon theatre in 1960.

The proceed to Oxford came after Ruth found him a post as a technician at West Oxfordshire College in Witney. He then worked in the laboratories of what later became Oxford Brookes University, leaving in 1988 as chief technician. Ruth died in 1993, having been looked after at the Sobell House Hospice in Headington. Inspired by their look after her, Don began volunteering at the hospice’s charity shop, and would achieve this long past retirement age. Daytimes in the shop were generally accompanied by evenings in the Royal Oak pub.

Diminutive, with distinctive white, swept right back hair and latterly wearing a black leather jacket, he was as happy talking to dons as to idlers and chancers. By nature he was generous and guileless, by having an innocence belying his years. He would often say of bygone personalities, “has he gone from us, dear boy?”

He is survived by his sister, four nephews and three nieces.