Don Lewis’ Daughter Lawyering Up Against Carole Baskin

Exclusive

Carole Baskin‘s day of reckoning is coming after a sheriff decided the desire of her ex-husband, Don Lewis, was a forgery — at the least that is what Don’s daughter is hoping.

Donna Pettis tells TMZ … the current bombshell from Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister — who claims he is sure Baskin cast Don’s will to make it so she’d inherit his fortune if he went lacking — solely confirms what she and her sisters already suspected method again in 1997.

Donna says the desire was decided to be a faux by knowledgeable again then, however Carole had her personal analyst claimed the other and obtained the choose to log out … and Donna says her household did not have the cash or assets to combat her on it on the time.

She says since then, four different specialists have evaluated the desire and reached the identical conclusion — forgery — however, due to the statute of limitations, there’s nothing they’ll do. Or, is there?

Donna tells us she’s been assembly with a number of legal professionals in hopes of touchdown one keen to tackle the high-profile case and at last get some justice for her dad.

She says she and her sisters are contemplating hiring 2 attorneys — a prison and a civil — to be able to get the ball rolling, however they’re nonetheless weighing choices.

The backside line is … Donna and her household plan to go after Baskin in no matter authorized method nonetheless attainable, they usually additionally need extra motion taken in investigating Lewis’ dying. He was declared legally useless in 2002.

Donna’s not accusing Carole of killing her father, however she DOES assume Carole is aware of greater than she’s ever let on and plans to get it out of her … in a courtroom.