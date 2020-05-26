CNN’s Don Lemon slammed President Donald Trump’s response to a unifying message from former president George W. Bush amidst the coronavirus pandemic and questioned Trump’s frequent attacks on former president Barack Obama.
Don Lemon to Trump: What is it about Obama that gets under your skin?
