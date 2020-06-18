Don Lemon says silence is not an option

Today, I launched “ Silence Is Not an Option ,” a fresh podcast which will be an ongoing discussion about how exactly we oppose racism — in fact, exactly how we become anti-racist — and move toward building that “more perfect union” we were promised but that’s never really been offered to all. Now is the full time that history books will write about — and we are living inside it.

What can we do with this particular opportunity while so many people are open to listening and maybe, moreover, receptive to alter?

To start, most of us have too much to learn about why things would be the way they’re, and even more to unlearn if we’re really going to make things better. You could have questions that you are afraid to ask because you’re embarrassed or do not want to offend anyone, but we’ve got in order to ask those questions or we’ll never arrive at an answer.

Some of you’re saying, “This podcast isn’t for me. I’m not racist. I voted for Obama. I do not say the n-word. I’m nice to the Black people at the job. I have a Black friend or even a Black partner or spouse.”

