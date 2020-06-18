Don Lemon says silence is not an option

What can we do with this particular opportunity while so many people are open to listening and maybe, moreover, receptive to alter?
To start, most of us have too much to learn about why things would be the way they’re, and even more to unlearn if we’re really going to make things better. You could have questions that you are afraid to ask because you’re embarrassed or do not want to offend anyone, but we’ve got in order to ask those questions or we’ll never arrive at an answer.
Some of you’re saying, “This podcast isn’t for me. I’m not racist. I voted for Obama. I do not say the n-word. I’m nice to the Black people at the job. I have a Black friend or even a Black partner or spouse.”
In other words, it’s not enough to just be not racist — you must become proactively anti-racist. You have to fight racism like you’re battling a cancer.
So how do we take steps toward becoming anti-racist in our own lives? How do we step up whenever we hear a colleague or perhaps a family member create a racist joke? How do we make certain our workplaces are equitable and inclusive? How do we make certain all young ones feel safe when they are at the playground? And how do you make certain the police within our communities will work for us?
“It’s not a question of guilt. It’s a question of responsibility. It’s a question of doing the right thing,” said Christopher Petrella, a professor at American University’s department of history.
One simple thing you can certainly do? Start widening your social circle. “White folk have to be in enduring, committed, loving, respectful, inquisitive, humanistic relationships with folk who are not white, with people of color, in order to do this work in a way that doesn’t create further harm,” Petrella said.
White folks, listen closely because this part is really important: Even as you’re widening your social circle, remember that your Black friend or coworker isn’t in charge of telling you how exactly to be better. You need to do the work. You have to investigate the solutions for yourself.
And then, get active. You can start with your local neighborhood and community institutions, Kendi said. Ask tips on how to help fight unequal policies through your expertise, and when possible, through your financial support.
I understand that this issue, similar to this country, isn’t only black and white — we’re all influenced by this, and we all have work to complete. Listening for this podcast will not wash away your sins, and you will not get a certificate at the end. You may still say the incorrect thing — hell, I know at some point I’m gonna say the wrong thing — but silence is not an option. We’ve got to discuss this and discover some concrete steps forward, together.
America is having a minute. … Will you be part of it?