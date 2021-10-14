Don Lemon reacts to new Superman coming out as bisexual

The fifth issue of the DC comic series “Superman: Son of Kal-El” will confirm that the new Superman — Jon Kent, child of Clark Kent and Lane — is bisexual. CNN’s Don Lemon reflects on his own coming out story 10 years later and New Day’s John Berman speaks to Tom Taylor, the new comic’s writer.
