CNN’s Don Lemon reacts to Dave Chappelle mentioning him in his Netflix special after Lemon called for celebrities to use their platforms to speak out about the death of George Floyd. #Lemon #CNN #News
Home Top Stories Don Lemon reacts to Dave Chappelle calling him out in Netflix special
Most Popular
Prototype of SpaceX’s future Starship rocket flies short hop to 500 feet
Just 2 days after returning its very first astronauts back to Earth, SpaceX effectively flew a prototype of its next-generation, deep-space rocket in...
Ankeny police identify material witness in shooting death of pregnant teen
The Ankeny Police Department stated it is looking for a material witness in connection with the lethal over night shooting of a pregnant...
Nigeria’s Onyekuru resumes training with AS Monaco
Having completed his loan move in Turkey, the winger is back in Stade Louis II to fight for his place in Niko Kovac’s...
U.S. pursues nearly $13 billion of claims in Purdue Pharma opioid probes, sources say...
©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A pharmacist holds prescription pain reliever OxyContin at a regional drug store By Mike Spector New York City (Reuters)...
Don Lemon: Trump wants to move on, but this is not over
CNN's Don Lemon calls out President Donald Trump for stopping his daily news briefings and contradicting the advice of experts on his coronavirus task...
Jordan Spieth eyes career Grand Slam ahead of PGA Championship
SAN FRANCISCO-- It ended up being a talking point as quickly as he raised the Claret Jug in success 3 years back...
Maddie Ziegler Apologizes For Past ‘Ignorant And Racially Insensitive’ Videos
Another star excusing troublesome past material in 3, 2, 1 ... Maddie Ziegler made a public apology to fans on Tuesday over “ignorant and...