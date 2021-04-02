Don Lemon on Floyd arrest: This is how long 9:29 feels like

Prosecutors played the entire arrest video that shows former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as part of their opening statements during Chauvin’s trial.
CNN’s Don Lemon starts the clock to demonstrate how long that is – as he recaps what happened during the first day of testimony – in this report – told in 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
