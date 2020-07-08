Don Lemon Knows How To Make Mount Rushmore Better

CNN anchor Don Lemon believes the best way to rectify the Mount Rushmore ‘controversy’ would be to add Barack Obama to the majestic monument.

Lemon began by joining fellow host Chris Cuomo in mocking the rising crime rates in America and Republicans pointing out how Democrats are ok with lawlessness.

The pair used ominous mock voices to portray fake conservative news headlines.

“Yeah, ‘Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they’re gonna take your country away. And they’re taking down the statues,’” Lemon said

“‘Crime is rising as they defund police!’” Cuomo joined in.

Lemon countered, “‘Crime is rising! … Oh my gosh! It’s so bad and they get defunding the police.’”

Ghoulish behavior from CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo laughing about and mocking the rising crime in major U.S. cities, defunding the police, taking down statues, and erasing the Founders from our history. Dead children like Secoriea Turner and Horace Lorenzo Anderson aren’t funny. pic.twitter.com/BorIYoiC8t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 8, 2020

Not a Joke

Bear at heart these two faux journalists are joking concerning the concerns of the American people over crime rates, with a backdrop of Democrat-controlled cities burning for weeks, companies being vandalized and lives destroyed.

Do they think that is really a joke?

They joke as shootings have skyrocketed in major cities.

They joke as numerous black children across the country have been killed recently as police departments are handcuffed in their responses due to anti-law and order sentiments permeating on the left.

Lemon, after making a mockery of concerned Americans, pivoted to people feeling like their country is slipping away. And he has a remedy to solve racial tensions in America.

Obama on Mount Rushmore

“Listen … if they are going to put someone on Mount Rushmore,” Lemon proposed, “considering the history of the country, the first black president should be front and center.”

Obama. The man whose eight years in office were spent attempting to unravel every thing the men on Mount Rushmore tried to accomplish? The man who set race relations in America not exactly irreparably right back?

Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon explain — yes, the Founders do all need to go. Same applies to Mount Rushmore, respect for the Founders, admiration for the Founding documents, and showing respect for those that came before us (despite their imperfections). It’s their way or else. pic.twitter.com/FFzqD7mi4v — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 8, 2020

Rather than dismiss the idea, Cuomo lent it credence.

“Add to Mount Rushmore,” that he pondered. “I think that’s first of all, it’s a more salable idea than the idea of taking away Founding Fathers.”

So that’s all it will require to make everyone happy with Mount Rushmore again? Putting Obama up there based on no other qualifications than the proven fact that he is the very first black President?

If there were a Mount Rushmore of moronic media members, Lemon and Cuomo will be front and center.