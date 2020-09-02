Don Lemon Claims President Trump Is About To Start A ‘Civil War’

CNN anchor Don Lemon declared President Trump is stiring worry from violent left-wing riots as a method to prompt a brand-new “civil war” in this country.

Lemon made the assertion throughout a discussion with associate Chris Cuomo.

“Fear is a good motivating factor, this president knows it,” he stated. “But this is the dangerous thing: In exploiting people’s fear and anxiety, what he’s doing is possibly going to cause a civil war in this country, and I don’t necessarily mean a violent one.”

Well, naturally you do, Don.

Violence has actually been raving solely in Democrat- managed cities for months now, not since of Donald Trump, however since of left-wing agitators propped up by left-wing legislators and fomented by left-wing media.

“We’re in a time now where we have … a demagogue using it to hold on power, trying to extract power from the people and from the system so that he can hold on to it,” he continued prior to calling the President “un-American.”

Past Civil War Predictions

Lemon and the similarly intellectually challenged Cuomo should have forgotten that he has actually made this alarming forecast prior to.