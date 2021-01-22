Don Lemon announces new book 'This is the Fire'

CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo discuss Don’s new book “This is the Fire” and what inspired him to write it.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
OXY Stocks Asked To “Hold” By Jefferies Analysts
Jefferies Financial Research analysts issued a report on Occidental Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ: OXY) stocks this Thursday 19th January, 2021. The firm increased the earnings...
NASDAQ: ONB: Old National Bancorp Stocks Gets A Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate Boost
Piper Sandler analysts issued a report on Old National Bancorp, (NASDAQ: ONB) stocks this Thursday 19th January, 2021. The firm increased the earnings estimate...
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stocks Get A Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate Boost
Jefferies Financial Research analysts issued a report on Netflix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NFLX) stocks this Thursday 19th January, 2021. The firm increased the earnings estimate...
Demi Lovato At Celebrating America
Demi Lovato was given the opportunity to welcome the newly elected president of the United States of America, Joe Bide. It was the event...
Ella Emhoff, A Rising Style Icon?
Ella Emhoff, the step-daughter of Kamala Harris, the newly appointed vice-president of the United States of America, outdid every expectation in the inauguration day...