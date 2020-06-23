Don Jr. Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel Over Saying ‘N-Word’: ‘Hard To See How ABC’ Still Allows Him A Job

The President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized comic Jimmy Kimmel on Monday afternoon after audio was revealed that allegedly featured Kimmel repeatedly utilizing the “n-word.” Trump Jr. identified that it’s arduous to see how ABC permits the late night time host to retains his job.

Don Jr. Calls Kimmel Out

Trump tweeted, “To be clear, I’m 100% against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…but according to the left’s own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show.”

To be clear, I’m 100% in opposition to punishing comedians for jokes, even dangerous jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel…however based on the left’s personal woke guidelines that @jimmykimmel needs to power others to stay by, it’s arduous to see how @ABCNetwork permits him to maintain his present. https://t.co/yYsC065pe1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 22, 2020

Don Jr.’s tweet comes after the information broke that Fox News Editor Gregg Re reported that his cable information outlet had obtained audio from a Christmas album in 1996 during which Kimmel allegedly may be heard utilizing the “n-word” repeatedly.

Fox News reported, “Fox News additionally has obtained audio from the Christmas album, ‘A Family Christmas In Your A–,; which came out of the ‘Kevin & Bean’ radio show that aired on KROQ-FM in California. A version of the track featuring Kimmel’s Snoop Dogg imitation, ‘Christmastime in the LBC,’ has been uploaded to YouTube.”

“Liner notes from the cassette, obtained by Fox News, showed the album was co-produced by ‘Jim Kimmel’ and credited Kimmel for all ‘comedy material’ on the album, except for a handful of unrelated tracks. Kimmel also appeared on the album cover,” Fox News added.

NFL Veteran Burgess Owens Also Called Kimmel Out

Republican congressional candidate and former NFL operating again Burgess Owens commented on the audio, saying in a tweet: “So, @jimmykimmel are you understanding the dangers of the ‘cancel culture’ you’ve perpetrated over the years? Are you ready to end the hypocritical virtue signaling?”

So, @jimmykimmel are you understanding the risks of the “cancel culture” you’ve got perpetrated over time? Are you prepared to finish the hypocritical advantage signaling? https://t.co/RP7Delog7B — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) June 22, 2020

Last week, Kimmel mentioned he was taking a break from his tv present.

”I’m taking this summer time off to spend much more time with my household,” Kimmel mentioned. “There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

But Kimmel’s assertion got here after he confronted renewed criticism over his prior use of blackface.

President Trump on the Accusation that He Used the ‘N-Word’: ‘I don’t have that phrase in my vocabulary, and by no means have’

Kimmel requested actor Tom Arnold in 2018 a few recording that allegedly revealed President Trump utilizing the “n-word,” which has by no means been dropped at mild.

“I want to hear this tape! Where is this tape?” Kimmel mentioned. “You keep saying you will! When? When he’s retired?”

“@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa,” Trump shared on Twitter. “I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have.”

“She made it up,” Trump continued. “Look at her MANY recent quotes saying such wonderful and powerful things about me – a true Champion of Civil Rights – until she got fired. Omarosa had Zero credibility with the Media (they didn’t want interviews) when she worked in the White House. Now that she says bad about me, they will talk to her.”

“Fake News!” the President concluded.