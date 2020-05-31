Don Cheadle, Seth Rogen, Kehlani and More Donate to Minnesota Freedom Fund

Click here to read the full article.

Following the loss of life of George Floyd, many celebrities have come collectively to elevate cash for the Minnesota Freedom Fund and match donations made by others.

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer saved his knee on his neck for a number of minutes, regardless of Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe a number of instances. The officer was arrested and charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter a couple of days later. Three different cops who had been seen within the broadly unfold video had been fired in connection to the incident.

All throughout social media, individuals have began making donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a company that gives funds to protestors who’ve been arrested and want to submit bail.

After President Trump tweeted about it being “MAGA Night” on the White House after protestors gathered outdoors on Friday, Chrissy Teigen introduced she would donate $100,000 to bail individuals out. She later upped her dedication to $200,000.

“In celebration of whatever the f— maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote.

The Safdie brothers and Seth Rogen additionally began a sequence of donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, prompting Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle to match their contributions.

Musicians like Harry Styles, Kehlani, Lil Nas X, Noname and Kali Uchis additionally made donations and unfold the phrase about Floyd’s loss of life.

I’m donating to assist submit bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate your self and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Other celebrities which have donated embody Jameela Jamil, Nick Kroll, Abbi Jacobson and many extra.

