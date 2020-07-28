Domino’s is set to hand out FREE pizza to any ‘nice’ woman called Karen

Domino’s is offering free pizza to ‘nice’ Australians called Karen after the name has been dragged through the mud.

The pizza chain announced they will give away pizza to 100 Karens through to Friday, provided they show identification and explain – in less than 250 words – why they are nice.

The use of the name Karen as a slur began in the United States, and was applied to women caught on video showing a high level of entitlement while complaining or confronting others.

It had been applied regularly in Australia this week to ‘anti-maskers’ who recorded videos of them refusing directives to wear masks to control the spread of coronavirus or co-operate with police.

‘We’re all in this together, but a vocal minority who believe rules and laws don’t apply to them have given the name “Karen” a bad rap this year,’ Domino’s chief marketing officer for Australia and New Zealand Allan Collins said.

‘In 2020, “Karen” is no longer content to speak to the manager. Now, she’s dobbing in her neighbours, refusing to quarantine, or wear a mask.

Domino’s have announced they will give away pizza to 100 ‘nice’ Karens in Australia

The pizza chain say the name ‘Karen’ has copped a bad rap lately from entitled anti-mask campaigners. Pictured: Kerry ‘Bunnings Karen’ Nash argues with police outside Narre Warren Bunnings

‘Consequently, the name “Karen” has become synonymous with anyone who is entitled, selfish and likes to complain. What used to be a light-hearted meme has become quite the insult to anyone actually named Karen.

‘Well, today we’re taking the name Karen back.’

The Domino’s offer ends on Friday.

‘Bunnings Karen’ Kerry Nash went viral this week after posting a video of her berating staff in the hardware chain’s Narre Warren store in Melbourne.

She accused staff at the store of ‘abusing her human rights’ by asking her to wear a mask, and was briefly arrested after arguing with police outside.

Elizabeth ‘Lizzy’ Rose was also labelled a ‘Bunnings Karen’ after sharing similar footage of herself arguing with staff about wearing a face mask.

A new law mandating the compulsory wearing of face masks in Melbourne came into effect on Thursday as Victoria battles to control a second wave of COVID-19.

Police have the power to issue $200 on the spot fines for anyone who breaches the new rules.

Face masks help to cut the transmission of coronavirus primarily by catching droplets of saliva at the mouth and nose, and they can also help stop people from becoming infected from the aerosolised droplet of others.

Medical research published in the medical journal The Lancet last month found face masks were 77 per cent effective at stopping infection, while respirators were 96 per cent effective.