Domino’s Fires Delivery Guy Who Cussed at Teens for Not Tipping

A Domino’s Pizza delivery guy who allowed his irritations obtain the most effective of him as well as went down a pair f-bombs on 2 teens who really did not tip their vehicle driver is currently out of a task.

We damaged the tale … the dad of the 2 children informed us he allowed his child utilize his charge card to get some grub from Domino’s, yet when she authorized for it, she wrongly left the pointer line space When the bro handed the vehicle driver the invoice, he was pissed … as well as unloaded on him.



The papa informs TMZ … he called Domino’s that evening as well as lodged an issue … the adhering to day both the GM as well as proprietor of that franchise business phoned call to ask forgiveness to him as well as his children.

On top of that, we’re informed the location manager as well as the shop supervisor directly visited the household’s house to supply some present cards for their difficulty– a $200 pre paid present card for each teenager, as well as a $100 Domino’s present card for the fam.

Not such a delighted closing for the delivery vehicle driver though … he obtained the ax.

The proprietor of the Domino’s states the choice was made after assessing the video clip as well as exploring the case. The proprietor informs us … “I am a small franchisee that is locally owned and operated, and we always strive to do what is right.”