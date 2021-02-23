Dominion sues MyPillow CEO for $1.3B, LVMH buys 50% stake in Jay-Z's champagne brand
Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith reports the News on the Move which includes Dominion suing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over election fraud claims, LVMH buying a 50% stake in Jay-Zs champagne brand, and Taco Bell adding a chicken sandwich to their menu.

