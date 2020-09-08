Dominik Mysterio to battle Seth Rollins’ disciple Murphy

The bitter rivalry between the Mysterio family and Seth Rollins’ crusade for the greater good continues tonight, when Dominik Mysterio goes one-on-one with The Monday Night Messiah’s disciple, Murphy. With his father out with a torn triceps, can Dominik continue to take up the family banner, or will Murphy bring Mysterio’s rebellion to an end? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!